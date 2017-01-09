NEW ACTING COMMISSIONER IMPLEMENTS 90 DAY CRIME FIGHTING STRATEGY

Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, says there will be strategic and focused deployment of assets, especially in high-crime divisions, as the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) intensifies its emphasis on violence reduction. Ms. Grant was speaking at a press conference at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in St. Andrew recently, where she outlined several strategies that will be adopted in 2017 and provided an overview of the operations of the Force during 2016.

Acting Commissioner Grant assumed the position on Saturday, and will act in the post for 90 days as the search continues for a new Commissioner of Police. She said during her 90 days at the helm of the JCF, focus will be placed on external and internal initiatives to enable bettering policing.

Ms. Grant noted that some of the external initiatives which are already in place will be refocused and retooled. These include Operation Tidal Wave; the ramping up of the praedial larceny-prevention drive, in collaboration with the Community Safety and Security Branch; and increase in narcotics work and the seizure of illegal guns and ammunition. The Acting Commissioner said the Community Safety and Security Branch will be a lot more visible in undertaking complementary crime-prevention and -reduction work, particularly in the areas of gender-based and domestic violence, youth violence and community conflict management.

She added that the branch has been mandated to intensify the work that will be done in western Jamaica. Ms. Grant said the JCF’s internal strategic focus will ensure members are energised as they continue to take on the dangerous and difficult task of policing in Jamaica, particularly in high-risk communities.

Ms. Gant said the key areas that will be addressed include employee motivation and morale, performance and output, accountability, and discipline and conduct. The Acting Commissioner said the JCF will undertake these initiatives in collaboration with key stakeholders.