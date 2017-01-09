Mello FM News

  January 9, 2017
  January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT TO BE IMPROVED IN THE CITY OF MONTEGO BAY

 

110-Traffic-Management-Plan-240x300.gif

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang, has announced plans to improve traffic management in the city of Montego Bay.  Speaking during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister’s western offices in Montego Bay on Wednesday, Minister Chang said the measures include repairing electronic traffic signals, reconfiguring some roadways, and the upgrading of road surfaces.

He said that these measures will be complemented by increased enforcement by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Transport Authority.  Minister Chang said the aim is to have aspects of the plan implemented before the end of the financial year.  He noted that the traffic problem in Montego Bay is the result of improper planning, especially in the area of housing developments. He said with Montego Bay being the fastest-growing economic area in Jamaica, the issue needs to be addressed.

Minister Chang noted that the issue of implementing a proper traffic-management system for Montego Bay, including the construction of a bypass or perimeter road, has been on the table for many years.  He noted that improvements in the traffic flow will not only improve the movement of residents but will play a key role in operations at the Montego Bay cruise-ship terminal, where the number of homeporting ships continues to grow at a rapid rate.


