TWO LEADERS IN THE MORAVIAN CHURCH RESIGN AMID SEX SCANDAL

Amid a sex scandal within the Church comes the resignation of two Moravian leaders. The President and Vice President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica have resigned. Dr. Paul Gardener and Reverend Jermaine Gibson stepped down from the respective posts yesterday.

This was confirmed yesterday by Bishop Devon Anglin, a member of the Moravian Church. The resignations come days after a former Moravian minister produced a trail of e-mails contradicting claims by the church leadership that it had no previous knowledge of allegations of misconduct against the 64-year-old pastor, now before the court on a sex charge.

The e-mail between Dr. Canute Thompson and Dr. Gardner date back to 2014.