  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous

UNNECESSARY BARRIERS BEING REMOVED FROM EXPORT MARKET TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES

 

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Karl Samuda, says the Government is committed to expanding business opportunities for local companies by opening up new markets and removing unnecessary barriers.  He argues that by making it easier for businesses to access the export market, the Administration is signalling its intention to pursue all available avenues, locally and internationally, to meet its economic growth targets.

Addressing the launch of the Jamaica International Exhibition Trade Show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Rose Hall, St. James, on January 11, Mr. Samuda said the signs have never been brighter for Jamaica’s economic future, emphasising that “it’s important that the opportunity is seized.  Mr. Samuda added that the Government is resolutely committed to being on the side of enterprise, entrepreneurs, large and small businesses, wealth creation and hardworking Jamaicans across the country.  He lauded the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) for hosting the exhibition, which will showcase the best of Jamaica to a worldwide audience.

The Jamaica International Exhibition will be held from June 1-4 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.  Billed as the biggest trade show to be held in the region, the exhibition will see more than 600 buyers and suppliers from the Caribbean, North and South America, Canada, China, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe converging on Jamaica’s shores, offering business opportunities to manufacturers and other stakeholders.


