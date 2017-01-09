Mello FM News
- UNNECESSARY BARRIERS BEING REMOVED FROM EXPORT MARKET TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES
- 64 PER CENT REDUCTION IN THE MISTREATMENT OF JAMAICANS ENTERING TRINIDAD
- NEW ACTING COMMISSIONER IMPLEMENTS 90 DAY CRIME FIGHTING STRATEGY
- TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT TO BE IMPROVED IN THE CITY OF MONTEGO BAY
- TWO LEADERS IN THE MORAVIAN CHURCH RESIGN AMID SEX SCANDAL
- CARIBBEAN MARITIME INSTITUTE TO BE UPGRADED TO UNIVERSITY STATUS
- RENEWED EMPHASIS TO BE PLACED ON ANTI LOTTERY SCAMMING ACTIVITIES
- 57 PER CENT OF MURDERS COMMITTED IN 2016 SOLVED BY CONSTABULARY FORCE
- GOVERNMENT INCREASES FUNDING FOR HOTLINE SERVICES TO REPORT CHILD ABUSE
- PRINCIPAL OF THE HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL SENT ON TWO WEEKS LEAVE FOR INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT
- PRIME MINISTER ANDREW HOLNESS LEAVES THE ISLAND FOR A THREE DAY VISIT TO ISRAEL
- 40 JDF PERSONNEL SCHEDULED FOR CUBA TO RECEIVE TRAINING ON USING DOGS FOR CRIME FIGHTING
- SEVEN MEMBERS OF A LOTTERY SCAMMING OPERATION ARRESTED AND CHARGED BY C-TOC
- THE JAMAICA COUNCIL OF CHURCHES BREAKS SILENCE ON RAPE CHARGES AGAINST THE LOCAL PASTOR
- STATE CARE STEPS IN TO CARE FOR VICTIM WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY ABUSED BY A MORAVIAN PASTOR…
- ANANDA ALERT ACTIVATED FOR MISSING 13 YEAR OLD GIRL FROM ST. MARY
- JAMAICA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHINA TO CONSTRUCT A CHILDRENS HOSPITAL IN MONTEGO BAY
- POLICE POST TO BE ESTABLISHED IN THE SAFEST PLACE IN JAMAICA
- TWO INMATES AND TWO CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS TO FACE FRAUD CHARGES
- RENEWED CALLS FOR HAMPTON PRINCIPAL TO RESIGN, EVEN AFTER AN APOLOGY
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
UNNECESSARY BARRIERS BEING REMOVED FROM EXPORT MARKET TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES
- 1-13-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Karl Samuda, says the Government is committed to expanding business opportunities for local companies by opening up new markets and removing unnecessary barriers. He argues that by making it easier for businesses to access the export market, the Administration is signalling its intention to pursue all available avenues, locally and internationally, to meet its economic growth targets.
Addressing the launch of the Jamaica International Exhibition Trade Show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Rose Hall, St. James, on January 11, Mr. Samuda said the signs have never been brighter for Jamaica’s economic future, emphasising that “it’s important that the opportunity is seized. Mr. Samuda added that the Government is resolutely committed to being on the side of enterprise, entrepreneurs, large and small businesses, wealth creation and hardworking Jamaicans across the country. He lauded the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) for hosting the exhibition, which will showcase the best of Jamaica to a worldwide audience.
The Jamaica International Exhibition will be held from June 1-4 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. Billed as the biggest trade show to be held in the region, the exhibition will see more than 600 buyers and suppliers from the Caribbean, North and South America, Canada, China, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe converging on Jamaica’s shores, offering business opportunities to manufacturers and other stakeholders.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: