MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SURGERY CANCELLATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES

- 1-16-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Medical Chief of Staff and Consultant Neurosurgeon at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Dr. Carl Bruce, has provided further clarification on the recent cancellation of major surgeries at the institution, which was announced by Board Chairman, James Moss-Solomon. Dr. Bruce, who was speaking at a recent St. Andrew North Rotary Club meeting at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) on Ruthven Road, St. Andrew, noted that there was often a spike in the number of trauma cases which the hospital receives during the holidays. Traumatic cases include: spinal cord injuries; spine fractures; and concussions.
He said this often impacts the extent to which major elective procedures, such as bypass surgeries, can be undertaken, consequent on space constraints created as medical personnel try to accommodate both sets of patients in the primary recovery area, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Dr. Bruce pointed out, however, that surgeries performed at the UHWI were often complex matters referred from other medical facilities, which required that the patients receive critical aftercare in highly specialized areas such as the ICU.
He said based on the number of trauma cases which the UHWI received over the recent holidays, it is going to take a while to reduce the volume from the intensive care unit. He assured, however, that once the number was reduced, “the major elective surgeries that require critical care space for recovery will resume.
Dr. Bruce said it was important to note that although major surgeries were put off, other procedures have continued, with as many as 20 on some days. Consequent on the impact of trauma cases on elective procedures, Dr. Bruce said the UHWI has sought to partner with entities, such as the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), to educate persons on safeguards to prevent incidents which can -result in injuries that, in some instances, are fatal.
