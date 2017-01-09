Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SURGERY CANCELLATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES

 

p4_w504.jpg

Medical Chief of Staff and Consultant Neurosurgeon at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Dr. Carl Bruce, has provided further clarification on the recent cancellation of major surgeries at the institution, which was announced by Board Chairman, James Moss-Solomon.  Dr. Bruce, who was speaking at a recent St. Andrew North Rotary Club meeting at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) on Ruthven Road, St. Andrew, noted that there was often a spike in the number of trauma cases which the hospital receives during the holidays. Traumatic cases include: spinal cord injuries; spine fractures; and concussions.

He said this often impacts the extent to which major elective procedures, such as bypass surgeries, can be undertaken, consequent on space constraints created as medical personnel try to accommodate both sets of patients in the primary recovery area, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).  Dr. Bruce pointed out, however, that surgeries performed at the UHWI were often complex matters referred from other medical facilities, which required that the patients receive critical aftercare in highly specialized areas such as the ICU.          

He said based on the number of trauma cases which the UHWI received over the recent holidays, it is going to take a while to reduce the volume from the intensive care unit.  He assured, however, that once the number was reduced, “the major elective surgeries that require critical care space for recovery will resume.

Dr. Bruce said it was important to note that although major surgeries were put off, other procedures have continued, with as many as 20 on some days.  Consequent on the impact of trauma cases on elective procedures, Dr. Bruce said the UHWI has sought to partner with entities, such as the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), to educate persons on safeguards to prevent incidents which can -result in injuries that, in some instances, are fatal.        


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News