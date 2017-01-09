BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE

The Child Development Agency is currently assessing the welfare of the 28 wards of the State who were housed at the Clifton Boys’ Home which was destroyed by fire on Sunday. The boys were relocated to a nearby Church hall until a place of suitable replacement was found. CEO of the Child Development Agency, Mrs. Rosalee Gage-Grey said that the children have lost everything and were unable to attend school yesterday. Since the call for assistance, the Agency has received an outpour of assistance both internationally and locally for the boys.

There is a deposit account #061018964 at National Commercial Bank (NCB, Duke Street) in the name of the Child Development Agency for persons to make monetary contributions. Donation of clothes, food and back to school items can be made at any of the CDA offices island or by contacting 948-2841-2/ 967-1614 or info@cda.gov.jm.

The Clifton Boys’ Home is managed and operated by the Anglican Diocese and is 52 years old.