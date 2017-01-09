Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE

 

index26.jpg

The Child Development Agency is currently assessing the welfare of the 28 wards of the State who were housed at the Clifton Boys’ Home which was destroyed by fire on Sunday.  The boys were relocated to a nearby Church hall until a place of suitable replacement was found.  CEO of the Child Development Agency, Mrs. Rosalee Gage-Grey said that the children have lost everything and were unable to attend school yesterday.  Since the call for assistance, the Agency has received an outpour of assistance both internationally and locally for the boys.

There is a deposit account #061018964 at National Commercial Bank (NCB, Duke Street) in the name of the Child Development Agency for persons to make monetary contributions.  Donation of clothes, food and back to school items can be made at any of the CDA offices island or by contacting  948-2841-2/ 967-1614 or info@cda.gov.jm.

The Clifton Boys’ Home is managed and operated by the Anglican Diocese and is 52 years old.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News