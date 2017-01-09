Mello FM News
- REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
- BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED
- MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SURGERY CANCELLATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES
- TRANSPORT AUTHORITY EXTENDS DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR ROAD LICENSES
- HEALTH AUTHORITY INVESTIGATES DEATH OF CHILD WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY EXAMINED AND RELEASED FROM MAY PEN HOSPITAL
- ST. ELIZABETH OFFICER CLARIFIES ALLEGATIONS OF NEGLIGENCE IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE
- INDECOM LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATAL SHOOTING OF SIX UNIDENTIFIED MEN IN ST. JAMES
- UNNECESSARY BARRIERS BEING REMOVED FROM EXPORT MARKET TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES
- 64 PER CENT REDUCTION IN THE MISTREATMENT OF JAMAICANS ENTERING TRINIDAD
- NEW ACTING COMMISSIONER IMPLEMENTS 90 DAY CRIME FIGHTING STRATEGY
- TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT TO BE IMPROVED IN THE CITY OF MONTEGO BAY
- TWO LEADERS IN THE MORAVIAN CHURCH RESIGN AMID SEX SCANDAL
- CARIBBEAN MARITIME INSTITUTE TO BE UPGRADED TO UNIVERSITY STATUS
- RENEWED EMPHASIS TO BE PLACED ON ANTI LOTTERY SCAMMING ACTIVITIES
- 57 PER CENT OF MURDERS COMMITTED IN 2016 SOLVED BY CONSTABULARY FORCE
- GOVERNMENT INCREASES FUNDING FOR HOTLINE SERVICES TO REPORT CHILD ABUSE
- PRINCIPAL OF THE HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL SENT ON TWO WEEKS LEAVE FOR INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT
- 1-17-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
The Child Development Agency is currently assessing the welfare of the 28 wards of the State who were housed at the Clifton Boys’ Home which was destroyed by fire on Sunday. The boys were relocated to a nearby Church hall until a place of suitable replacement was found. CEO of the Child Development Agency, Mrs. Rosalee Gage-Grey said that the children have lost everything and were unable to attend school yesterday. Since the call for assistance, the Agency has received an outpour of assistance both internationally and locally for the boys.
There is a deposit account #061018964 at National Commercial Bank (NCB, Duke Street) in the name of the Child Development Agency for persons to make monetary contributions. Donation of clothes, food and back to school items can be made at any of the CDA offices island or by contacting 948-2841-2/ 967-1614 or info@cda.gov.jm.
The Clifton Boys’ Home is managed and operated by the Anglican Diocese and is 52 years old.
