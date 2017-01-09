Mello FM News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES

 

Karl-Samuda-2.jpg

The Government is embarking on measures aimed at safeguarding the sugar-cane industry against illicit fires.  Key among the considerations is the introduction of drone technology to assist in monitoring cultivations and detecting fires, and a major public-education campaign to heighten public awareness of the need to safeguard the industry against this illicit activity.

This was disclosed by Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Karl Samuda, who was addressing a recent stakeholders meeting at the Frome Sugar Estate in Westmoreland.  These and other planned interventions come against the background of major fires which have ravaged hundreds of acres of the crop since the start of the year, resulting in losses totalling $600 million.

The Minister also advised that $30 million would be spent for cleaning and repairs on cane roads, in order to facilitate smoother transportation of cane from the fields to the factory during harvesting.  Mr. Samuda said despite the challenge, the industry was expected to generate significant earnings this year.

He commended the farmers’ resilience and encouraged them to remain vigilant in safeguarding their interests.


Mello FM News