Mello FM News
- REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
- BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED
- MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SURGERY CANCELLATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES
- TRANSPORT AUTHORITY EXTENDS DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR ROAD LICENSES
- HEALTH AUTHORITY INVESTIGATES DEATH OF CHILD WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY EXAMINED AND RELEASED FROM MAY PEN HOSPITAL
- ST. ELIZABETH OFFICER CLARIFIES ALLEGATIONS OF NEGLIGENCE IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE
- INDECOM LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATAL SHOOTING OF SIX UNIDENTIFIED MEN IN ST. JAMES
- UNNECESSARY BARRIERS BEING REMOVED FROM EXPORT MARKET TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES
- 64 PER CENT REDUCTION IN THE MISTREATMENT OF JAMAICANS ENTERING TRINIDAD
- NEW ACTING COMMISSIONER IMPLEMENTS 90 DAY CRIME FIGHTING STRATEGY
- TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT TO BE IMPROVED IN THE CITY OF MONTEGO BAY
- TWO LEADERS IN THE MORAVIAN CHURCH RESIGN AMID SEX SCANDAL
- CARIBBEAN MARITIME INSTITUTE TO BE UPGRADED TO UNIVERSITY STATUS
- RENEWED EMPHASIS TO BE PLACED ON ANTI LOTTERY SCAMMING ACTIVITIES
- 57 PER CENT OF MURDERS COMMITTED IN 2016 SOLVED BY CONSTABULARY FORCE
- GOVERNMENT INCREASES FUNDING FOR HOTLINE SERVICES TO REPORT CHILD ABUSE
- PRINCIPAL OF THE HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL SENT ON TWO WEEKS LEAVE FOR INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- 1-17-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
The Government is embarking on measures aimed at safeguarding the sugar-cane industry against illicit fires. Key among the considerations is the introduction of drone technology to assist in monitoring cultivations and detecting fires, and a major public-education campaign to heighten public awareness of the need to safeguard the industry against this illicit activity.
This was disclosed by Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Karl Samuda, who was addressing a recent stakeholders meeting at the Frome Sugar Estate in Westmoreland. These and other planned interventions come against the background of major fires which have ravaged hundreds of acres of the crop since the start of the year, resulting in losses totalling $600 million.
The Minister also advised that $30 million would be spent for cleaning and repairs on cane roads, in order to facilitate smoother transportation of cane from the fields to the factory during harvesting. Mr. Samuda said despite the challenge, the industry was expected to generate significant earnings this year.
He commended the farmers’ resilience and encouraged them to remain vigilant in safeguarding their interests.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: