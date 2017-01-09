GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES

The Government is embarking on measures aimed at safeguarding the sugar-cane industry against illicit fires. Key among the considerations is the introduction of drone technology to assist in monitoring cultivations and detecting fires, and a major public-education campaign to heighten public awareness of the need to safeguard the industry against this illicit activity.

This was disclosed by Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Karl Samuda, who was addressing a recent stakeholders meeting at the Frome Sugar Estate in Westmoreland. These and other planned interventions come against the background of major fires which have ravaged hundreds of acres of the crop since the start of the year, resulting in losses totalling $600 million.

The Minister also advised that $30 million would be spent for cleaning and repairs on cane roads, in order to facilitate smoother transportation of cane from the fields to the factory during harvesting. Mr. Samuda said despite the challenge, the industry was expected to generate significant earnings this year.

He commended the farmers’ resilience and encouraged them to remain vigilant in safeguarding their interests.