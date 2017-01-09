Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES

 

mrh 4.jpg

CEO of the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Mr. Alwyn Miller is appealing to Jamaicans to take better care of their health in preventing or reducing the risks of non-communicable diseases which can result in conditions such as kidney failure, which is costly to treat.  The CEO was speaking at the launch of the 34th annual High Mountain Coffee 10K Road Race set for January 29 and which will benefit the Mandeville Regional Hospital’s Haemodialysis Unit.  Mr. Miller noted that the Haemodialysis Unit caters to some 47 patients on a weekly basis; however, persons have to seek private care as the unit can only accommodate a specific number of patients due to its limited capacity. In explaining the costly treatment of dialysis, Mr. Miller pointed out that a dialysis treatment session can cost $12,000 to $15,000 which should be done ideally three times per week.

The Health Ministry has been on a drive through several programmes and initiatives to encourage Jamaicans to understand the importance of taking care of themselves by engaging in things such as eating right and exercising in an effort to reduce or prevent lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol.  Now in its fifth year of support for the hospital’s renal unit, the donations from the road race will be used to systematically upgrade the machines in an effort to boost services.

As one of the premier sporting and community events across Jamaica, the Road Race is staged by the Jamaica Standard and Products Company and has donated some $4 million to the Haemodialysis Unit throughout its years of support.  The Committee is encouraging persons to support its cause by contributing to the High Mountain Coffee Wellness Fund at the Bank of Nova Scotia in Mandeville (Account# 644311).


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News