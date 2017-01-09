Mello FM News
- REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
- BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED
- MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SURGERY CANCELLATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES
- TRANSPORT AUTHORITY EXTENDS DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR ROAD LICENSES
- HEALTH AUTHORITY INVESTIGATES DEATH OF CHILD WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY EXAMINED AND RELEASED FROM MAY PEN HOSPITAL
- ST. ELIZABETH OFFICER CLARIFIES ALLEGATIONS OF NEGLIGENCE IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE
- INDECOM LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATAL SHOOTING OF SIX UNIDENTIFIED MEN IN ST. JAMES
- UNNECESSARY BARRIERS BEING REMOVED FROM EXPORT MARKET TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES
- 64 PER CENT REDUCTION IN THE MISTREATMENT OF JAMAICANS ENTERING TRINIDAD
- NEW ACTING COMMISSIONER IMPLEMENTS 90 DAY CRIME FIGHTING STRATEGY
- TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT TO BE IMPROVED IN THE CITY OF MONTEGO BAY
- TWO LEADERS IN THE MORAVIAN CHURCH RESIGN AMID SEX SCANDAL
- CARIBBEAN MARITIME INSTITUTE TO BE UPGRADED TO UNIVERSITY STATUS
- RENEWED EMPHASIS TO BE PLACED ON ANTI LOTTERY SCAMMING ACTIVITIES
- 57 PER CENT OF MURDERS COMMITTED IN 2016 SOLVED BY CONSTABULARY FORCE
- GOVERNMENT INCREASES FUNDING FOR HOTLINE SERVICES TO REPORT CHILD ABUSE
- PRINCIPAL OF THE HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL SENT ON TWO WEEKS LEAVE FOR INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
- 1-17-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
CEO of the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Mr. Alwyn Miller is appealing to Jamaicans to take better care of their health in preventing or reducing the risks of non-communicable diseases which can result in conditions such as kidney failure, which is costly to treat. The CEO was speaking at the launch of the 34th annual High Mountain Coffee 10K Road Race set for January 29 and which will benefit the Mandeville Regional Hospital’s Haemodialysis Unit. Mr. Miller noted that the Haemodialysis Unit caters to some 47 patients on a weekly basis; however, persons have to seek private care as the unit can only accommodate a specific number of patients due to its limited capacity. In explaining the costly treatment of dialysis, Mr. Miller pointed out that a dialysis treatment session can cost $12,000 to $15,000 which should be done ideally three times per week.
The Health Ministry has been on a drive through several programmes and initiatives to encourage Jamaicans to understand the importance of taking care of themselves by engaging in things such as eating right and exercising in an effort to reduce or prevent lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol. Now in its fifth year of support for the hospital’s renal unit, the donations from the road race will be used to systematically upgrade the machines in an effort to boost services.
As one of the premier sporting and community events across Jamaica, the Road Race is staged by the Jamaica Standard and Products Company and has donated some $4 million to the Haemodialysis Unit throughout its years of support. The Committee is encouraging persons to support its cause by contributing to the High Mountain Coffee Wellness Fund at the Bank of Nova Scotia in Mandeville (Account# 644311).
