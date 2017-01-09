Mello FM News
- REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
- BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED
- MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SURGERY CANCELLATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES
- TRANSPORT AUTHORITY EXTENDS DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR ROAD LICENSES
- HEALTH AUTHORITY INVESTIGATES DEATH OF CHILD WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY EXAMINED AND RELEASED FROM MAY PEN HOSPITAL
- ST. ELIZABETH OFFICER CLARIFIES ALLEGATIONS OF NEGLIGENCE IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE
- INDECOM LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATAL SHOOTING OF SIX UNIDENTIFIED MEN IN ST. JAMES
- UNNECESSARY BARRIERS BEING REMOVED FROM EXPORT MARKET TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES
- 64 PER CENT REDUCTION IN THE MISTREATMENT OF JAMAICANS ENTERING TRINIDAD
- NEW ACTING COMMISSIONER IMPLEMENTS 90 DAY CRIME FIGHTING STRATEGY
- TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT TO BE IMPROVED IN THE CITY OF MONTEGO BAY
- TWO LEADERS IN THE MORAVIAN CHURCH RESIGN AMID SEX SCANDAL
- CARIBBEAN MARITIME INSTITUTE TO BE UPGRADED TO UNIVERSITY STATUS
- RENEWED EMPHASIS TO BE PLACED ON ANTI LOTTERY SCAMMING ACTIVITIES
- 57 PER CENT OF MURDERS COMMITTED IN 2016 SOLVED BY CONSTABULARY FORCE
- GOVERNMENT INCREASES FUNDING FOR HOTLINE SERVICES TO REPORT CHILD ABUSE
- PRINCIPAL OF THE HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL SENT ON TWO WEEKS LEAVE FOR INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- 1-17-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Chairman of JAMPRO, Senator Don Wehby, says the agency is currently pushing for simpler, more transparent and cheaper avenues for both the importation and exportation of products, to boost investment. This, he adds, includes the streamlining of import and export processes that could see the removal of certain licenses and permits that are currently redundant.
Senator Wehby, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GraceKennedy Group, was speaking at the press launch of the Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) Trade Show, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, in Rose Hall, St. James. He noted that it is in this regard that JAMPRO is currently working very closely with the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) to have funding approved for a number of reforms geared towards streamlining trade-facilitation processes. He informed that for several years, JAMPRO has managed the buyer-recruitment function of the biannual Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) Expo, securing some 473 buyers last year alone to attend that event.
He further noted that from this distribution, contracts have been signed and orders for ground provisions, sauces, teas and many more products have found a home in the global market. He pointed out that, currently, special efforts are being made to encourage exporters to take advantage of existing trade agreements where preferential access, mainly through duty-free provisions, is available.
Senator Wehby said that while there are nine agreements within the region, Jamaican exporters are not benefiting enough, whether through lack of knowledge that the agreements exist, or how to access them.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: