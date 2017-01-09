REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER

Chairman of JAMPRO, Senator Don Wehby, says the agency is currently pushing for simpler, more transparent and cheaper avenues for both the importation and exportation of products, to boost investment. This, he adds, includes the streamlining of import and export processes that could see the removal of certain licenses and permits that are currently redundant.

Senator Wehby, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GraceKennedy Group, was speaking at the press launch of the Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) Trade Show, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, in Rose Hall, St. James. He noted that it is in this regard that JAMPRO is currently working very closely with the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) to have funding approved for a number of reforms geared towards streamlining trade-facilitation processes. He informed that for several years, JAMPRO has managed the buyer-recruitment function of the biannual Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) Expo, securing some 473 buyers last year alone to attend that event.

He further noted that from this distribution, contracts have been signed and orders for ground provisions, sauces, teas and many more products have found a home in the global market. He pointed out that, currently, special efforts are being made to encourage exporters to take advantage of existing trade agreements where preferential access, mainly through duty-free provisions, is available.

Senator Wehby said that while there are nine agreements within the region, Jamaican exporters are not benefiting enough, whether through lack of knowledge that the agreements exist, or how to access them.