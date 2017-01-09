SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED

Since the recent incident in St, James where members of the security forces killed six members of a local gang, instructions are being issued on just how to handle the situation when stopped by the police. It is citizens’ responsibility not to run away when approached by a Police Officer. Also, no hostility should be shown and instructions must be followed. Citizens must also know that they have a right to ask why they are being arrested or searched. It is also the right of the citizen to refuse to answer questions until a legal representative is present. The name, rank and regulation number of at least one officer on the scene should be taken.

If you are taken into custody, the police are responsible for your safety. Family members are also being reminded not to hinder the Police when they are arresting or apprehending anyone, as this constitutes a criminal offence.

The Police earlier confirmed that six members of the ‘Ski Mask’ gang operating in Montego Bay, St. James were fatally shot and four firearms along with several rounds of ammunition seized during a confrontation with members of the JCF and JDF on the Goodwill main road, Adelphi in the parish. One policeman was also injured in the incident.

The force maintains that, had the men peacefully surrendered, they would have been arrested, taken into custody, and charged with the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. However it is now regretted that they instead chose to violently confront the security forces.