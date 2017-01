POLICE OFFICERS IN THE CORPORATE AREA TO TRAVEL ON JUTC BUSES FOR FREE

Police officers in the Corporate Area will soon be able to ride the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses free of charge. The initiative, which has resulted from a partnership between the Ministries of National Security, and Transport and Mining, will see the law-enforcement personnel benefiting from the service for approximately one year. This was disclosed by Minister of National Security, Robert Montague, during an interactive session with heads of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston yesterday.

Minister Montague said that negotiations are ongoing for a similar system to be implemented for correctional officers and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). The JUTC is the government-owned bus service operating within the Kingston Metropolitan Transit Region (KMTR), Spanish Town, and Portmore.

With a rollout of approximately 390 buses carrying an average 250,000 passengers daily, the JUTC is the single largest carrier of passengers in the KMTR. It was created to provide clean, comfortable, reliable, safe transportation services for commuters in the region