GOVERNMENT HIRES NEW FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST TO ASSIST WITH THE BACKLOG OF CASES

The Government has hired a new forensic pathologist to assist in reducing the backlog of autopsies. This was also disclosed by National Security Minister, Robert Montague.

In the meantime, Minister Montague said the Government continues to provide the police with crime-fighting equipment and will be purchasing 3,500 ballistic vests and 2,000 helmets. He informed that 40 dogs will be acquired from Cuba to assist with search and rescue as well as to sniff out drugs and guns. Members of the force will be sent to Cuba to receive training under this initiative. An additional 1,000 persons will be recruited for the Jamaica Defence Force (JCF), while more correctional officers will be hired.

Meanwhile, 20 lawyers will be hired, with one assigned to each police division. He explained that the lawyers will liaise with the courts, assist in preparing cases, and accompany officers in the cases where they are called for questioning by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM). In the meantime, Mr. Montague said the Ministry will be rolling out several strategies to retain more police personnel.

He also used the opportunity to urge members of the force to seek professional assistance for colleagues if they realise that they are facing undue stress.