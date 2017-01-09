Mello FM News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

J WRAY AND NEPHEW INVESTS IN A STATE OF THE ART RECYCLING AND SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS

 

J-Wray-Nephew.jpg

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has hailed J. Wray & Nephew, and parent company Gruppo Campari, on a total investment of US$6 million in the development of a state-of-the-art waste-water treatment facility as well as recycling and solar-energy systems.  Mr. Holness, in remarks following a tour of the company’s Spanish Town Road location yesterday, said the innovative environmental solutions implemented highlight the critical role of J. Wray & Nephew in reducing its own energy costs, as well as its impact on the environment.

He noted that the project works well for Jamaica attaining its energy goals as the country moves to reduce its dependence on oil, by taking advantage of abundant solar power and actively instituting energy-reduction initiatives.  The waste-water treatment plant is designed to treat 500 cubic metres of trade effluent per day from the company’s three locations on Spanish Town Road and was completed in May 2016. The total investment for the plant is more than $700 million.  Meanwhile, the solid-waste recycling plant repurposes more than 700 tonnes of waste per year, including cardboard, glass and plastic, from the manufacturing process.

Mr. Holness said the innovative solutions demonstrate that J. Wray & Nephew and Gruppo Campari are true believers in protecting the environment.  He also hailed the collaborative relationship with the company and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) in the undertaking and urged other corporate entities to foster a similar level of collaboration with regulators.


