Mello FM News
- SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH COUNCIL RELEASES WORKSHOP DATES FOR ITS UPCOMING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FAIR
- J WRAY AND NEPHEW INVESTS IN A STATE OF THE ART RECYCLING AND SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
- GOVERNMENT HIRES NEW FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST TO ASSIST WITH THE BACKLOG OF CASES
- MINISTER OF SECURITY LOBBIES FOR THE IMPROVED WORKING CONDITIONS OF SECURITY GUARDS
- JAMAICA RECORDS FIRST CASE OF ZIKA RELATED MICROCEPHALY
- POLICE OFFICERS IN THE CORPORATE AREA TO TRAVEL ON JUTC BUSES FOR FREE
- TEMPORARY HOUSING SOLUTION FOUND FOR THE BOYS FROM THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- INDECOM CALLS FOR WITNESSES IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A 44 YEAR OLD MAN IN PORTLAND
- HAMPTON SCHOOL BOARD SAYS THEY NEVER ENDORSED THE DECISION OF THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION TO SEND PRINCIPAL OF THE SCHOOL ON A TWO WEEK LEAVE
- WANTED MAN SETS HOUSE WITH CHILDREN ON FIRE TO AVOID BEING ARRESTED
- REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
- BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED
- MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SURGERY CANCELLATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES
- TRANSPORT AUTHORITY EXTENDS DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR ROAD LICENSES
- HEALTH AUTHORITY INVESTIGATES DEATH OF CHILD WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY EXAMINED AND RELEASED FROM MAY PEN HOSPITAL
- ST. ELIZABETH OFFICER CLARIFIES ALLEGATIONS OF NEGLIGENCE IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE
- INDECOM LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATAL SHOOTING OF SIX UNIDENTIFIED MEN IN ST. JAMES
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
J WRAY AND NEPHEW INVESTS IN A STATE OF THE ART RECYCLING AND SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
- 1-19-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has hailed J. Wray & Nephew, and parent company Gruppo Campari, on a total investment of US$6 million in the development of a state-of-the-art waste-water treatment facility as well as recycling and solar-energy systems. Mr. Holness, in remarks following a tour of the company’s Spanish Town Road location yesterday, said the innovative environmental solutions implemented highlight the critical role of J. Wray & Nephew in reducing its own energy costs, as well as its impact on the environment.
He noted that the project works well for Jamaica attaining its energy goals as the country moves to reduce its dependence on oil, by taking advantage of abundant solar power and actively instituting energy-reduction initiatives. The waste-water treatment plant is designed to treat 500 cubic metres of trade effluent per day from the company’s three locations on Spanish Town Road and was completed in May 2016. The total investment for the plant is more than $700 million. Meanwhile, the solid-waste recycling plant repurposes more than 700 tonnes of waste per year, including cardboard, glass and plastic, from the manufacturing process.
Mr. Holness said the innovative solutions demonstrate that J. Wray & Nephew and Gruppo Campari are true believers in protecting the environment. He also hailed the collaborative relationship with the company and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) in the undertaking and urged other corporate entities to foster a similar level of collaboration with regulators.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: