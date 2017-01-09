JAMAICA RECORDS FIRST CASE OF ZIKA RELATED MICROCEPHALY

The Ministry of Health is confirming that Jamaica has recorded its first case of microcephaly, which is believed to have been caused by the Zika virus infection. Chief Medical Officer, Winston De la Haye says the mother of the affected child developed rashes and a high fever throughout her pregnancy. The child was born at the Victoria Jubilee hospital last month.

Further details regarding the matter will be releasedlater this week, along with a present update on the Zika virus in Jamaica. Microcephaly is a medical condition that causes babies to be born with small heads and underdeveloped brains. Last year, all pregnant women were required to be tested for zika related infections.

Last year, the ministry disclosed that all pregnant women would be tested for the Zika virus, which was first detected in Jamaica last January.