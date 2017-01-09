Mello FM News
- SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH COUNCIL RELEASES WORKSHOP DATES FOR ITS UPCOMING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FAIR
- J WRAY AND NEPHEW INVESTS IN A STATE OF THE ART RECYCLING AND SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
- GOVERNMENT HIRES NEW FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST TO ASSIST WITH THE BACKLOG OF CASES
- MINISTER OF SECURITY LOBBIES FOR THE IMPROVED WORKING CONDITIONS OF SECURITY GUARDS
- JAMAICA RECORDS FIRST CASE OF ZIKA RELATED MICROCEPHALY
- POLICE OFFICERS IN THE CORPORATE AREA TO TRAVEL ON JUTC BUSES FOR FREE
- TEMPORARY HOUSING SOLUTION FOUND FOR THE BOYS FROM THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- INDECOM CALLS FOR WITNESSES IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A 44 YEAR OLD MAN IN PORTLAND
- HAMPTON SCHOOL BOARD SAYS THEY NEVER ENDORSED THE DECISION OF THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION TO SEND PRINCIPAL OF THE SCHOOL ON A TWO WEEK LEAVE
- WANTED MAN SETS HOUSE WITH CHILDREN ON FIRE TO AVOID BEING ARRESTED
- REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
- BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED
- MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SURGERY CANCELLATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES
- TRANSPORT AUTHORITY EXTENDS DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR ROAD LICENSES
- HEALTH AUTHORITY INVESTIGATES DEATH OF CHILD WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY EXAMINED AND RELEASED FROM MAY PEN HOSPITAL
- ST. ELIZABETH OFFICER CLARIFIES ALLEGATIONS OF NEGLIGENCE IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE
- INDECOM LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATAL SHOOTING OF SIX UNIDENTIFIED MEN IN ST. JAMES
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
JAMAICA RECORDS FIRST CASE OF ZIKA RELATED MICROCEPHALY
- 1-19-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
The Ministry of Health is confirming that Jamaica has recorded its first case of microcephaly, which is believed to have been caused by the Zika virus infection. Chief Medical Officer, Winston De la Haye says the mother of the affected child developed rashes and a high fever throughout her pregnancy. The child was born at the Victoria Jubilee hospital last month.
Further details regarding the matter will be releasedlater this week, along with a present update on the Zika virus in Jamaica. Microcephaly is a medical condition that causes babies to be born with small heads and underdeveloped brains. Last year, all pregnant women were required to be tested for zika related infections.
Last year, the ministry disclosed that all pregnant women would be tested for the Zika virus, which was first detected in Jamaica last January.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: