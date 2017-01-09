Mello FM News

  • January 9, 2017
    January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...
  • January 9, 2017
    January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...
  • January 6, 2017
    January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...

JAMAICA RECORDS FIRST CASE OF ZIKA RELATED MICROCEPHALY

 

De-La-Haye-22.jpg

The Ministry of Health is confirming that Jamaica has recorded its first case of microcephaly, which is believed to have been caused by the Zika virus infection.  Chief Medical Officer, Winston De la Haye says the mother of the affected child developed rashes and a high fever throughout her pregnancy. The child was born at the Victoria Jubilee hospital last month.

Further details regarding the matter will be releasedlater this week, along with a present update on the Zika virus in Jamaica.  Microcephaly is a medical condition that causes babies to be born with small heads and underdeveloped brains.  Last year, all pregnant women were required to be tested for zika related infections.

Last year, the ministry disclosed that all pregnant women would be tested for the Zika virus, which was first detected in Jamaica last January.


