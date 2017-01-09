Mello FM News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

MINISTER OF SECURITY LOBBIES FOR THE IMPROVED WORKING CONDITIONS OF SECURITY GUARDS

 

index19.jpg

Minister of National Security, Robert Montague, says he will be lobbying for improved working conditions for private security guards.  Speaking at an interactive session with heads of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) islandwide, at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, Mr. Montague said he will be taking a submission to Cabinet that will outline proposals that will improve their working conditions.

He said among the provisions is for them to be guaranteed at least one mandatory day off per week.  In the meantime, he said thousands of security guards now have access to self-contributory health insurance, following an agreement that was signed last year.

The scheme, provided through Guardian Life, includes an individual plan for $997 per month, a family plan for $1,473 per month, and a $2,725 scheme to facilitate higher categories of wage earners.  The Ministry worked with Guardian Life and the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) to design the policy, which is based on the salaries of the guards.

There are approximately 23,000 registered security guards in the island.


