Mello FM News
- SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH COUNCIL RELEASES WORKSHOP DATES FOR ITS UPCOMING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FAIR
- J WRAY AND NEPHEW INVESTS IN A STATE OF THE ART RECYCLING AND SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
- GOVERNMENT HIRES NEW FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST TO ASSIST WITH THE BACKLOG OF CASES
- MINISTER OF SECURITY LOBBIES FOR THE IMPROVED WORKING CONDITIONS OF SECURITY GUARDS
- JAMAICA RECORDS FIRST CASE OF ZIKA RELATED MICROCEPHALY
- POLICE OFFICERS IN THE CORPORATE AREA TO TRAVEL ON JUTC BUSES FOR FREE
- TEMPORARY HOUSING SOLUTION FOUND FOR THE BOYS FROM THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- INDECOM CALLS FOR WITNESSES IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A 44 YEAR OLD MAN IN PORTLAND
- HAMPTON SCHOOL BOARD SAYS THEY NEVER ENDORSED THE DECISION OF THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION TO SEND PRINCIPAL OF THE SCHOOL ON A TWO WEEK LEAVE
- WANTED MAN SETS HOUSE WITH CHILDREN ON FIRE TO AVOID BEING ARRESTED
- REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
- BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED
- MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES CONCERNS OF SURGERY CANCELLATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES
- TRANSPORT AUTHORITY EXTENDS DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR ROAD LICENSES
- HEALTH AUTHORITY INVESTIGATES DEATH OF CHILD WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY EXAMINED AND RELEASED FROM MAY PEN HOSPITAL
- ST. ELIZABETH OFFICER CLARIFIES ALLEGATIONS OF NEGLIGENCE IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE
- INDECOM LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATAL SHOOTING OF SIX UNIDENTIFIED MEN IN ST. JAMES
SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH COUNCIL RELEASES WORKSHOP DATES FOR ITS UPCOMING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FAIR
- 1-19-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is inviting schools to send representatives to workshops where the Council will seek to provide guidance to schools and teachers participating in their upcoming Science and Technology Fair later this year. These workshops, which will be held in January and February, will guide teachers through the scientific method, science fair-project process as well as provide hands-on practical sessions.
The first workshop, which seeks to accommodate participants from Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James, and Trelawny will be held at the Montego Bay Community College on January 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. On January 26, the second workshop, which will cater to participants from Manchester, Clarendon, St. Elizabeth, and St. Ann, will be held at the Hilltop Hotel, Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The final workshop, targeting participants from Portland, St. Mary, St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew, and St. Catherine, will be held at the SRC in Kingston on February 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Persons attending the workshops will get information on what the judges will be looking for in the science fair competition as there will be brainstorming sessions where ideas will be generated and persons will be able to take these ideas back to their schools. Schools that participate in the workshops will get additional points towards their overall score at the Science and Technology Fair. The Science & Technology Fair 2017 will be hosted in April in collaboration with the SRC and the Association of Science Teachers of Jamaica (ASTJ).
The Fair is a competition with emphasis on the scientific and technological skills of students. It also offers an opportunity to promote and increase public awareness of science and technology. The competition is open to students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels, including technical and vocational institutions.
