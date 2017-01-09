SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH COUNCIL RELEASES WORKSHOP DATES FOR ITS UPCOMING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FAIR

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is inviting schools to send representatives to workshops where the Council will seek to provide guidance to schools and teachers participating in their upcoming Science and Technology Fair later this year. These workshops, which will be held in January and February, will guide teachers through the scientific method, science fair-project process as well as provide hands-on practical sessions.

The first workshop, which seeks to accommodate participants from Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James, and Trelawny will be held at the Montego Bay Community College on January 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. On January 26, the second workshop, which will cater to participants from Manchester, Clarendon, St. Elizabeth, and St. Ann, will be held at the Hilltop Hotel, Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The final workshop, targeting participants from Portland, St. Mary, St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew, and St. Catherine, will be held at the SRC in Kingston on February 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Persons attending the workshops will get information on what the judges will be looking for in the science fair competition as there will be brainstorming sessions where ideas will be generated and persons will be able to take these ideas back to their schools. Schools that participate in the workshops will get additional points towards their overall score at the Science and Technology Fair. The Science & Technology Fair 2017 will be hosted in April in collaboration with the SRC and the Association of Science Teachers of Jamaica (ASTJ).

The Fair is a competition with emphasis on the scientific and technological skills of students. It also offers an opportunity to promote and increase public awareness of science and technology. The competition is open to students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels, including technical and vocational institutions.