BUDGET ALLOCATED TO CONTINUE PROBE INTO FINSAC

Cabinet has approved the reappointment of the Financial Sector Adjustment Company (FINSAC) Commissioners, paving the way for the completion of the report from the Commission of Enquiry, which looked at the collapse of several financial institutions in the 1990s. Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Audley Shaw, said an allocation of $35.7 million has been made in the Supplementary Estimates, now before the House of Representatives, to undertake the task.

He said the Commissioners will have seven months to complete the report, so that the country can learn from the appropriate recommendations. He said there will be no further testimonies, as persons had given enough accounts to the Commission.

The FINSAC Commission of Enquiry was set up in 2008, with the first sittings held in 2009. In addition to looking into the financial meltdown, the terms of reference included considering the appropriateness of the actions taken; reviewing the operations of FINSAC in relation to delinquent borrowers, and making recommendations on how to prevent a recurrence.