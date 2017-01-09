Mello FM News

  • January 9, 2017
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

BUDGET ALLOCATED TO CONTINUE PROBE INTO FINSAC

finsac.jpg

Cabinet has approved the reappointment of the Financial Sector Adjustment Company (FINSAC) Commissioners, paving the way for the completion of the report from the Commission of Enquiry, which looked at the collapse of several financial institutions in the 1990s.  Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Audley Shaw, said an allocation of $35.7 million has been made in the Supplementary Estimates, now before the House of Representatives, to undertake the task.

He said the Commissioners will have seven months to complete the report, so that the country can learn from the appropriate recommendations.  He said there will be no further testimonies, as persons had given enough accounts to the Commission.

The FINSAC Commission of Enquiry was set up in 2008, with the first sittings held in 2009. In addition to looking into the financial meltdown, the terms of reference included considering the appropriateness of the actions taken; reviewing the operations of FINSAC in relation to delinquent borrowers, and making recommendations on how to prevent a recurrence.


