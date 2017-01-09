Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT AND A CONSTABLE, SHOT BY COLLEAGUE IN AN ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF WEAPON

 

Accident.jpg

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating the non-fatal shooting injuries of two officers at the Coral Gardens Police Station, in St. James.  The report provided suggests that a Corporal’s firearm was discharged accidentally yesterday. Consequently, a Deputy Superintendent was struck in the chest area, and a Constable was hit in the left leg. The DSP remains in hospital; the Constable was released.

The INDECOM team attended the scene, recovered the bullet casing, conducted forensic examinations, and received an initial account from the officer who discharged his firearm.  INDECOM says they will conduct investigations, consider the accounts given of this incident, and the circumstances which led to the two officers being shot and injured.

 The Commission is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 1.876.968.8875,1.876.968.1932


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News