DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT AND A CONSTABLE, SHOT BY COLLEAGUE IN AN ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF WEAPON

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating the non-fatal shooting injuries of two officers at the Coral Gardens Police Station, in St. James. The report provided suggests that a Corporal’s firearm was discharged accidentally yesterday. Consequently, a Deputy Superintendent was struck in the chest area, and a Constable was hit in the left leg. The DSP remains in hospital; the Constable was released.

The INDECOM team attended the scene, recovered the bullet casing, conducted forensic examinations, and received an initial account from the officer who discharged his firearm. INDECOM says they will conduct investigations, consider the accounts given of this incident, and the circumstances which led to the two officers being shot and injured.

The Commission is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 1.876.968.8875,1.876.968.1932