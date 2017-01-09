Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

DONALD TRUMP TO BE SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT TODAY WHILE FINANCIAL MINISTER PREDICTS A PRODUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE INCOMING PRESIDENT

 

audley shaw.jpg

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Audley Shaw, says he thinks Jamaica can have a productive relationship with the incoming Administration in the United States (US).  President-elect of the US, Mr. Donald Trump, will be sworn in today.

Mr. Shaw said given Mr. Trump’s background as a businessman, Jamaica is likely to enjoy a similar relationship with the US to the one that was established in the 1980s under the administrations of former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga and former President of the US, the late Ronald Reagan, through the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI).  He was responding to questions at the Mayberry Investor Forum, held earlier this week at The Knutford Court Hotel, in New Kingston.

Meanwhile, the Minister told the forum that the economy is performing in line with the macroeconomic programme, and the outlook remains very promising as, over the medium term, growth will continue to improve and strengthen at 2.5 to 3.5 per cent.

He listed the areas that have high growth projections, such as mining, energy, ports, tourism, construction, communications, the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-industry.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News