DONALD TRUMP TO BE SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT TODAY WHILE FINANCIAL MINISTER PREDICTS A PRODUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE INCOMING PRESIDENT

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Audley Shaw, says he thinks Jamaica can have a productive relationship with the incoming Administration in the United States (US). President-elect of the US, Mr. Donald Trump, will be sworn in today.

Mr. Shaw said given Mr. Trump’s background as a businessman, Jamaica is likely to enjoy a similar relationship with the US to the one that was established in the 1980s under the administrations of former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga and former President of the US, the late Ronald Reagan, through the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI). He was responding to questions at the Mayberry Investor Forum, held earlier this week at The Knutford Court Hotel, in New Kingston.

Meanwhile, the Minister told the forum that the economy is performing in line with the macroeconomic programme, and the outlook remains very promising as, over the medium term, growth will continue to improve and strengthen at 2.5 to 3.5 per cent.

He listed the areas that have high growth projections, such as mining, energy, ports, tourism, construction, communications, the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-industry.