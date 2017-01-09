Mello FM News
- BUDGET ALLOCATED TO CONTINUE PROBE INTO FINSAC
- DONALD TRUMP TO BE SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT TODAY WHILE FINANCIAL MINISTER PREDICTS A PRODUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE INCOMING PRESIDENT
- THREE OFFICERS NOW FACING CORRUPTION CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ACCEPTING A BRIBE FROM A SUSPECTED SCAMMER
- DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT AND A CONSTABLE, SHOT BY COLLEAGUE IN AN ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF WEAPON
- ELDERLY WOMAN WHO PERISHED IN YESTERDAY’S DOWNTOWN KINGSTON FIRE WAS LIVING WITH ALZHEIMERS
- SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH COUNCIL RELEASES WORKSHOP DATES FOR ITS UPCOMING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FAIR
- J WRAY AND NEPHEW INVESTS IN A STATE OF THE ART RECYCLING AND SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
- GOVERNMENT HIRES NEW FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST TO ASSIST WITH THE BACKLOG OF CASES
- MINISTER OF SECURITY LOBBIES FOR THE IMPROVED WORKING CONDITIONS OF SECURITY GUARDS
- JAMAICA RECORDS FIRST CASE OF ZIKA RELATED MICROCEPHALY
- POLICE OFFICERS IN THE CORPORATE AREA TO TRAVEL ON JUTC BUSES FOR FREE
- TEMPORARY HOUSING SOLUTION FOUND FOR THE BOYS FROM THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- INDECOM CALLS FOR WITNESSES IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A 44 YEAR OLD MAN IN PORTLAND
- HAMPTON SCHOOL BOARD SAYS THEY NEVER ENDORSED THE DECISION OF THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION TO SEND PRINCIPAL OF THE SCHOOL ON A TWO WEEK LEAVE
- WANTED MAN SETS HOUSE WITH CHILDREN ON FIRE TO AVOID BEING ARRESTED
- REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
- BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED
Entertainment News
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Audley Shaw, says he thinks Jamaica can have a productive relationship with the incoming Administration in the United States (US). President-elect of the US, Mr. Donald Trump, will be sworn in today.
Mr. Shaw said given Mr. Trump’s background as a businessman, Jamaica is likely to enjoy a similar relationship with the US to the one that was established in the 1980s under the administrations of former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga and former President of the US, the late Ronald Reagan, through the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI). He was responding to questions at the Mayberry Investor Forum, held earlier this week at The Knutford Court Hotel, in New Kingston.
Meanwhile, the Minister told the forum that the economy is performing in line with the macroeconomic programme, and the outlook remains very promising as, over the medium term, growth will continue to improve and strengthen at 2.5 to 3.5 per cent.
He listed the areas that have high growth projections, such as mining, energy, ports, tourism, construction, communications, the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-industry.
