ELDERLY WOMAN WHO PERISHED IN YESTERDAY’S DOWNTOWN KINGSTON FIRE WAS LIVING WITH ALZHEIMERS

The elderly woman who lost her life on Pechon Street in the downtown Kingston fire yesterday has been identified. She is 82-year-old Elfreda Brown, a woman who according to her daughter was living withAlzheimer's disease. The fire which started at around 11am left several other persons homeless and the operator of a furniture store without a place of work. It is not yet clear what caused the blaze, which spread from the furniture store to other sections of the building.

The four Units from the Jamaica Fire Brigade which responded to the blaze however faced difficulties when they encountered an out of service fire hydrant on Pechon Street. These Fire hydrants are said to be repaired come next financial year