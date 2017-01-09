THREE OFFICERS NOW FACING CORRUPTION CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ACCEPTING A BRIBE FROM A SUSPECTED SCAMMER

Three Police Constables of the Hanover Division who were arrested last week by detectives from MOCA West, are now charged for breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act. They are Shemroy Hewitt, Andre Drummond and Conrod Clarke; all stationed at the Hanover Police Headquarters.

Allegations are that on Tuesday January 3, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was travelling along a main road in Hanover when he was stopped by a team of policemen. The occupants were then ordered out of the vehicle and during a search, documents relating to lottery scamming activities were found. The three policemen then solicited and later accepted the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars from the driver, who subsequently reported the matter to detectives from MOCA West. Following interview sessions and an identification parade, charges were laid against the Constables. They were placed before the Hanover Parish Court on Monday, where they were each offered bail in the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Dollars with sureties.

A Stop Order was also placed on them and they are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, February 28.