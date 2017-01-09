Mello FM News
- BUDGET ALLOCATED TO CONTINUE PROBE INTO FINSAC
- DONALD TRUMP TO BE SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT TODAY WHILE FINANCIAL MINISTER PREDICTS A PRODUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE INCOMING PRESIDENT
- THREE OFFICERS NOW FACING CORRUPTION CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ACCEPTING A BRIBE FROM A SUSPECTED SCAMMER
- DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT AND A CONSTABLE, SHOT BY COLLEAGUE IN AN ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF WEAPON
- ELDERLY WOMAN WHO PERISHED IN YESTERDAY’S DOWNTOWN KINGSTON FIRE WAS LIVING WITH ALZHEIMERS
- SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH COUNCIL RELEASES WORKSHOP DATES FOR ITS UPCOMING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FAIR
- J WRAY AND NEPHEW INVESTS IN A STATE OF THE ART RECYCLING AND SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
- GOVERNMENT HIRES NEW FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST TO ASSIST WITH THE BACKLOG OF CASES
- MINISTER OF SECURITY LOBBIES FOR THE IMPROVED WORKING CONDITIONS OF SECURITY GUARDS
- JAMAICA RECORDS FIRST CASE OF ZIKA RELATED MICROCEPHALY
- POLICE OFFICERS IN THE CORPORATE AREA TO TRAVEL ON JUTC BUSES FOR FREE
- TEMPORARY HOUSING SOLUTION FOUND FOR THE BOYS FROM THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- INDECOM CALLS FOR WITNESSES IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A 44 YEAR OLD MAN IN PORTLAND
- HAMPTON SCHOOL BOARD SAYS THEY NEVER ENDORSED THE DECISION OF THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION TO SEND PRINCIPAL OF THE SCHOOL ON A TWO WEEK LEAVE
- WANTED MAN SETS HOUSE WITH CHILDREN ON FIRE TO AVOID BEING ARRESTED
- REMOVAL OF SELECTED LICENSES AND PERMITS TO MAKE THE IMPORT AND EXPORT PROCESS EASIER
- GOVERNMENT SAFEGUARDS SUGAR INDUSTRY AGAINST ILLICIT FIRES
- JAMAICANS URGED TO LIVE A HEATHY LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT NON COMMUNICABLE DISEASES
- BOYS AT THE CLIFTON BOYS HOME UNABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING IN A FIRE
- SECURITY FORCES ISSUE GUIDELINES ON HOW TO HANDLE AN ARREST OR THE ACT OF BEING SEARCHED
THREE OFFICERS NOW FACING CORRUPTION CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ACCEPTING A BRIBE FROM A SUSPECTED SCAMMER
Three Police Constables of the Hanover Division who were arrested last week by detectives from MOCA West, are now charged for breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act. They are Shemroy Hewitt, Andre Drummond and Conrod Clarke; all stationed at the Hanover Police Headquarters.
Allegations are that on Tuesday January 3, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was travelling along a main road in Hanover when he was stopped by a team of policemen. The occupants were then ordered out of the vehicle and during a search, documents relating to lottery scamming activities were found. The three policemen then solicited and later accepted the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars from the driver, who subsequently reported the matter to detectives from MOCA West. Following interview sessions and an identification parade, charges were laid against the Constables. They were placed before the Hanover Parish Court on Monday, where they were each offered bail in the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Dollars with sureties.
A Stop Order was also placed on them and they are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, February 28. MOCA wishes to remind members of the public who may have any information that could assist in any investigation to call MOCA at 754-3435 or 906-5099 or 851-0113 or 1-800-CORRUPT or by email at moca@jcf.gov.jm More information is on the MOCA.gov.jm website or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MOCAJamaica and follow MOCA on Twitter @MOCAJamaica.
