Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

THREE OFFICERS NOW FACING CORRUPTION CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ACCEPTING A BRIBE FROM A SUSPECTED SCAMMER

 

raid2016.jpg

Three Police Constables of the Hanover Division who were arrested last week by detectives from MOCA West, are now charged for breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.  They are Shemroy Hewitt, Andre Drummond and Conrod Clarke; all stationed at the Hanover Police Headquarters.

Allegations are that on Tuesday January 3, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was travelling along a main road in Hanover when he was stopped by a team of policemen. The occupants were then ordered out of the vehicle and during a search, documents relating to lottery scamming activities were found.  The three policemen then solicited and later accepted the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars from the driver, who subsequently reported the matter to detectives from MOCA West.  Following interview sessions and an identification parade, charges were laid against the Constables. They were placed before the Hanover Parish Court on Monday,  where they were each offered bail in the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Dollars with sureties.

A Stop Order was also placed on them and they are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, February 28.  MOCA wishes to remind members of the public who may have any information that could assist in any investigation to call MOCA at 754-3435 or 906-5099 or 851-0113 or 1-800-CORRUPT or by email at moca@jcf.gov.jm More information is on the MOCA.gov.jm website or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MOCAJamaica and follow MOCA on Twitter @MOCAJamaica.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News