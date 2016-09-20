Sean Paul explains ‘dancehall appropriation’ comment

More Entertainment News
September 20, 2016
International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.Read More
August 11, 2016
Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.Read More
August 9, 2016
Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!Read More
July 26, 2016
Speaking at a Central Executive meeting of the Jamaica Labour Party yesterday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued a call to action for all MPs, MP Caretakers, Councillors and Councillor Caretakers to join with all members of the Party and the country as a whole in the fight against violence in Jamaica including murders and deaths on our roads.Read More
June 13, 2016
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tuesday, June 07, 2016 – Culture and Entertainment Minister, the Honourable Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, has endorsed the new focus taken by organisers of Reggae Sumfest to put on show the best of Jamaica’s roots, rock and reggae artists, under the theme, ‘Our Music, Our Festival’.Read More
May 30, 2016
After 6 years of absence from the music scene in Canada and the United States, Elephant Man has returned as if he never missed a beat claiming his title as the Energy god.Read More
May 27, 2016
Sizzla Youth Foundation Making Change in the Community of August Town with other local Leaders andCommunity Organizations
Sizzla Youth Foundation making change across the Greater August Town Community along with local leaders and Community Base Organizations. Read more.Read More
May 19, 2016
Making waves throughout the music industry, Omari Banks recently received rave reviews from Forbes, BET, Complex and many notable media for his music and ethics, and amazing performance at Moonsplash 2016. Among such publications, the prestigious HuffingtonPost recently featured former professional athlete, turn reggae crooner Omari Banks.
Specifically responding to Jamaican-born YouTube blogger DJ Akademiks, Sean Paul in the first of the Instagram videos said the blogger referred to him for the first time on his vlog after the publication of the piece on September 5, 2016.
“I see you mention Popcaan already due to the affiliation with Sir Drake, hear you mention Beenie Man and Vegas due to the same type of thing. I never hear yuh big up me yet. And other Jamaicans yuh big up Gage and Busy Signal,” said the 20-year dancehall veteran.
“So as a Jamaican, born and grow inna Spanish Town, me a big you up fi dat,” he said, while urging DJ Akademiks to talk more about dancehall on his widely watched entertainment vlog. He went on to say in the videos, that it is not the first time that dancehall has influenced international music hits.
“Back in the 90s Ace of Base did some songs that went number one, that to me was dancehall oriented… What I was asked in the interview, my response — there was a little piece left off I said to some people, it is a sore point. I remember back in the day, when Ace of Base was doing dem ting, it was a sore point to me… that none of us was there; Shabba Ranks and Super Cat was huge artiste to me, and none of them was reflected in that type of song… But I was also proud because it was dancehall music,” the Grammy winner explained.
“My point to them [The Guardian] was, if people are doing these songs and sampling us and thing and we’re not being credited; that’s not a cool thing. But at the same point in time, if those artistes see gold in what we do as Jamaican musicians, more power to we. If those artistes that are being sampled as Jamaicans and appearing in the songs and they’re not getting any credit that you [the general public] see, maybe they’re getting things that we don’t know of, so more power to them. Me nuh mind that. None of this really came out in the interview. So mi just wan’ say to everybody calm down, big up unnu self. I am a dancehall artiste that has nothing else to prove,” Sean Paul said.