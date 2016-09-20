Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

Cheap Thrills having acquired almost 20,000 spins thus far, is projected to enjoy a third week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the Sean Paul, Sia collaboration.

The gains in performance are officially tallied to the end of the week, however, Cheap Thrills has a lead of over 10,000 spins ahead of the projected #2 song. Though yet to be officially released, the Sean Paul, Sia Cheap Thrills hit projects a third week at the #1 position of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

After the single’s fifteenth week on the Pop chart, Cheap Thrills ousted Drake’s One Dance from its 10 week reign at #1 on music chart. The pop, radio-airplay chart shows Cheap Thrills reaching almost 20,000 spins during the first week of August- Jamaica’s “emanci-pendence” week.

The Grammy Award winning, Jamaican born artiste, Sean Paul opened Drake’s OVO Festival in Toronto on July 30. The reggae superstar shared the stage with Trinidad and Tobago’s Machel Montano, performing their One Whine collaboration.

Sean Paul’s Trumpets and Tornado already have over 21 million and one million views on Youtube, respectively.

