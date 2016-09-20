Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

More Entertainment News
September 20, 2016
International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.Read More
August 11, 2016
Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.Read More
August 9, 2016
July 26, 2016
Speaking at a Central Executive meeting of the Jamaica Labour Party yesterday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued a call to action for all MPs, MP Caretakers, Councillors and Councillor Caretakers to join with all members of the Party and the country as a whole in the fight against violence in Jamaica including murders and deaths on our roads.Read More
June 13, 2016
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tuesday, June 07, 2016 – Culture and Entertainment Minister, the Honourable Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, has endorsed the new focus taken by organisers of Reggae Sumfest to put on show the best of Jamaica’s roots, rock and reggae artists, under the theme, ‘Our Music, Our Festival’.Read More
May 30, 2016
After 6 years of absence from the music scene in Canada and the United States, Elephant Man has returned as if he never missed a beat claiming his title as the Energy god.Read More
May 27, 2016
Sizzla Youth Foundation Making Change in the Community of August Town with other local Leaders andCommunity Organizations
Sizzla Youth Foundation making change across the Greater August Town Community along with local leaders and Community Base Organizations. Read more.Read More
May 19, 2016
Making waves throughout the music industry, Omari Banks recently received rave reviews from Forbes, BET, Complex and many notable media for his music and ethics, and amazing performance at Moonsplash 2016. Among such publications, the prestigious HuffingtonPost recently featured former professional athlete, turn reggae crooner Omari Banks.
Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!
- 8-9-2016
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!
Cheap Thrills having acquired almost 20,000 spins thus far, is projected to enjoy a third week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the Sean Paul, Sia collaboration.
The gains in performance are officially tallied to the end of the week, however, Cheap Thrills has a lead of over 10,000 spins ahead of the projected #2 song. Though yet to be officially released, the Sean Paul, Sia Cheap Thrills hit projects a third week at the #1 position of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
After the single’s fifteenth week on the Pop chart, Cheap Thrills ousted Drake’s One Dance from its 10 week reign at #1 on music chart. The pop, radio-airplay chart shows Cheap Thrills reaching almost 20,000 spins during the first week of August- Jamaica’s “emanci-pendence” week.
The Grammy Award winning, Jamaican born artiste, Sean Paul opened Drake’s OVO Festival in Toronto on July 30. The reggae superstar shared the stage with Trinidad and Tobago’s Machel Montano, performing their One Whine collaboration.
Sean Paul’s Trumpets and Tornado already have over 21 million and one million views on Youtube, respectively.
