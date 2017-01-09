Sean Paul Tours Alpha Institute

Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses the Alpha Boys School Radio studio, and training rooms under the Music Technology Department which he toured in December.

The two-fold tour afforded Sean Paul an expedition of the Alpha Institute premises where he visited the studio room and recorded some jingles for their radio programme. The artiste also used the opportunity to listen to the life stories of a set of third year Music Technology students and spoke of his life and music experiences in an effort to motivate them to do their best at the school.

Formerly known as Alpha Boys School, the institution is in its third year of offering Music Technology as part of its vocational programme

IMG_7941: Margaret Little Wilson, administrator of the Alpha Institute (formerly known as Alpha Boys' School), welcomes Reggae artiste Sean Paul for his tour of the facilities.

IMG_8130: Sean Paul views the artwork displayed in the conference room at the Alpha Institute. The space also houses donated works that are for sale.

IMG_7949: Sean Paul (second left) paused during his tour of the Alpha Institute to have a heart to heart with Music Technology students Sajay 'DJ Wrist' Waton (left) and Roshard 'DJ Rushian' Henry (third right), Dr. Joshua Chamberlain (centre), Don McDowell and Mary Fowles (right), administrators of the Music Department.

IMG_8016: Sean Paul (third right) listens to a rhythm produced by Roshard 'DJ Rushian' Henry (second left) third-year student of Music Technology at Alpha Institute.

IMG_8068: Margaret Little Wilson, administrator of the Alpha Institute (formerly known as Alpha Boys' Institute), shows internationally acclaimed performing artiste Sean Paul (right) the school's bus — the only object still bearing the institution's former name.

IMG_7955: Sean Paul (centre) poses with Music Technology Department facilitator Don McDowell (second left) and students (from left) Roshard 'DJ Rushian' Henry, Bruceford Frater and Sanjay Waton after his tour of the Alpha Institute over the Christmas break.

IMG_7990: Internationally acclaimed recording artiste Sean Paul (left) shared some personal experience in the business with Music Technology Facilitator Mr. Don McDowell (second-left), the Administrator at Alpha Institute Margaret Little Wilson (third right) and Music Technology students Roshard 'DJ Rushian' Henry (second right) and Sajay 'Dj Wrist' Waton.

IMG_8126: Alpha Institute Administrator Margaret Little Wilson (right) smiles proudly as she showcases artwork of Sister Ignatius, founder of the formerly called Alpha Boys School, to Reggae Grammy winning artiste Sean Paul as he toured the facilities over the Christmas break.

IMG_8092: Music Technology student at Alpha Institute Bruceford Frater (centre) gifts Sean Paul (right) with a tiny t-shirt for his forthcoming son. Dr Joshua Chamberlain (left), Music Technology facilitator, accompanied Sean Paul on his tour over the Christmas break.

IMG_8116: Grammy winning Reggae artiste Sean Paul poses for a quick picture in front the Alpha Institute building which displays their school motto "Upward and Onward".