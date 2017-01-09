Sean Paul Tours Alpha Institute

More Entertainment News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    They’re going strong! Jennifer Lopez and Drake couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they hit the town in Malibu for a date night on Jan. 6, and they looked TOO adorable together. These lovebirds just can’t get enough of each other! Do...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    VYBZ Kartel’s King of the Dancehall album is the top-selling dancehall title for 2016. Based on figures obtained from sales tracker Nielsen Music, the album has sold 3,800 in the United States since its release on June 10, 2016. Produced by L...         Read More
  • December 23, 2016
    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24. The event is billed to be a ...         Read More
  • December 23, 2016 Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch. Rebel combined both functions in naming the performers for the festival's Friday and Saturday nights, ... Read More
  • December 23, 2016
    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation. Speaking with an expert EXCLUSIVELY, HollywoodLife.com learned that Chyna coul...         Read More

Sean Paul Tours Alpha Institute

Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses the Alpha Boys School Radio studio, and training rooms under the Music Technology Department which he toured in December.

The two-fold tour afforded Sean Paul an expedition of the Alpha Institute premises where he visited the studio room and recorded some jingles for their radio programme. The artiste also used the opportunity to listen to the life stories of a set of third year Music Technology students and spoke of his life and music experiences in an effort to motivate them to do their best at the school.

Formerly known as Alpha Boys School, the institution is in its third year of offering Music Technology as part of its vocational programme

sean 2.jpg

IMG_7941: Margaret Little Wilson, administrator of the Alpha Institute (formerly known as Alpha Boys’ School), welcomes Reggae artiste Sean Paul for his tour of the facilities.  Sean Paul toured the school along with students of the Music Technology department, who will use the finished music rooms and studio, to whic he he donated.

sean 3.jpg

IMG_8130: Sean Paul views the artwork displayed in the conference room at the Alpha Institute. The space also houses donated works that are for sale.  The artiste visited Alpha Institute — formerly Alpha Boys School — on Thursday, December 8, 2016 and toured the finished music rooms and studio in the Music Technology department, to which he donated.

sean 4.jpg

IMG_7949: Sean Paul (second left) paused during his tour of the Alpha Institutet to have a heart to heart with Music Technology students Sajay ‘DJ Wrist’ Waton (left) and Roshard ‘DJ Rushian’ Henry (third right), Dr. Joshua Chamberlain (centre), Don McDowell and Mary Fowles (right), administrators of the Music Department. The Alpha Institute now has a radio programme, fed by recordings done in the Music Technology Studio to which Sean Paul donated money and instruments.

sean 5.jpg

IMG_8016: Sean Paul (third right) listens to a rhythm produced by Roshard ‘DJ Rushian’ Henry (second left) third-year student of Music Technology at Alpha Institute. Hel visited the school over the Christmas break to see the finished music rooms and studio to which he donated money for construction and instruments.

sean 6.jpg

IMG_8068: Margaret Little Wilson, administrator of the Alpha Institute (formerly known as Alpha Boys’ Institute), shows internationally acclaimed performing artiste Sean Paul (right) the school’s bus — the only object still bearing the institution’s former name. Sean Paul toured the facilities over the Christmas break and saw the finished music rooms and studio in the Music Technology department, which he donated to the construction and studio instruments.

sean 7.jpg

IMG_7955: Sean Paul (centre) poses with Music Technology Department facilitator Don McDowell (second left) and students (from left) Roshard ‘DJ Rushian’ Henry, Bruceford Frater and Sanjay Waton after his tour of the Alpha Institute over the Christmas break. Sean Paul toured the facilities and saw the finished music rooms and studio in the Music Technology department, which he donated to the construction and studio instruments.

sean 8.jpg

IMG_7990: Internationally acclaimed recording artiste Sean Paul (left) shared some personal experience in the business with Music Technology Facilitator Mr. Don McDowell (second-left), the Administrator at Alpha Institute Margaret Little Wilson (third right) and Music Technology students  Roshard ‘DJ Rushian’ Henry (second right) and Sajay ‘Dj Wrist’ Waton. Sean Paul toured the facilities and saw the finished music rooms and studio in the Music Technology department, which he donated to the construction and studio instruments.

sean 9.jpg

IMG_8126: Alpha Institute Administrator Margaret Little Wilson (right) smiles proudly as she showcases artwork of Sister Ignatius, founder of the formerly called Alpha Boys School, to Reggae Grammy winning artiste Sean Paul as he toured the facilities over the Christmas break. Music Technology facilitator Dr. Joshua Chamberlain, (centre) shared the moment before Sean Paul visited the finished music rooms and studio in the Music Technology department, which he donated to the construction and studio instruments.

sean 10.jpg

IMG_8092: Music Technology student at Alpha Institute Bruceford Frater (centre) gifts Sean Paul (right) with a tiny t-shirt for his forthcoming son.  Dr Joshua Chamberlain (left), Music Technology facilitator, accompanied Sean Paul on his tour over the Christmas break, of the finished music rooms and studio in the department, to which he donated.

sean 11.jpg

IMG_8116: Grammy winning Reggae artiste Sean Paul poses for a quick picture in front the Alpha Institute building which displays their school motto “Upward and Onward”. Over the Christmas break, Sean Paul toured the premises formerly known as the Alpha Boys School and was pleased to see his contributions to the Music Technology Department being put to great use.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

View All News

Mello FM News