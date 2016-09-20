Stephen Marley debuts atop Billboard chart

More Entertainment News
-
September 20, 2016
International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.Read More
-
August 11, 2016
Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.Read More
-
August 9, 2016
Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!Read More
-
July 26, 2016
Speaking at a Central Executive meeting of the Jamaica Labour Party yesterday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued a call to action for all MPs, MP Caretakers, Councillors and Councillor Caretakers to join with all members of the Party and the country as a whole in the fight against violence in Jamaica including murders and deaths on our roads.Read More
-
June 13, 2016
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tuesday, June 07, 2016 – Culture and Entertainment Minister, the Honourable Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, has endorsed the new focus taken by organisers of Reggae Sumfest to put on show the best of Jamaica’s roots, rock and reggae artists, under the theme, ‘Our Music, Our Festival’.Read More
-
May 30, 2016
After 6 years of absence from the music scene in Canada and the United States, Elephant Man has returned as if he never missed a beat claiming his title as the Energy god.Read More
-
May 27, 2016
Sizzla Youth Foundation Making Change in the Community of August Town with other local Leaders andCommunity Organizations
Sizzla Youth Foundation making change across the Greater August Town Community along with local leaders and Community Base Organizations. Read more.Read More
-
May 19, 2016
Making waves throughout the music industry, Omari Banks recently received rave reviews from Forbes, BET, Complex and many notable media for his music and ethics, and amazing performance at Moonsplash 2016. Among such publications, the prestigious HuffingtonPost recently featured former professional athlete, turn reggae crooner Omari Banks.
Stephen Marley debuts atop Billboard chart
- 8-11-2016
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.
Released on July 22, after a successful 44-city coast-to-coast promotional summer tour, the 24 track album sold just over 4,581 copies, receiving all of 24 per cent hard copy CD sales to debut in the number one spot.
Daniel Patrin of the UK-based renownedforsound.com reviewed the album saying it was: “A grand amalgamation of reggae and its impact on all forms of modern music”.
He went on to state: “Revelation Pt. II:The Fruit Of Life is a proper-documented visit through contemporary relevant music… It’s not a traditional reggae album of sorts, but succeeds in the feat of plugging into the unhinged contemporary potency of today, whilst carrying the flame of the Marley message”.
Not a traditional roots reggae album, The Fruit of Life, expands and intertwines genres, boasting the extensive impact of Jamaican music on worldwide genres, especially hip hop. It features appearances from Iggy Azalea, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Pitbull, Rakim, Rick Ross, Shaggy, Nina Simone, and Waka Flocka Flame.
The Independent writer Andy Gill said the album “develops a steely ragga rasp in the last few tracks, when the hometown likes of Bounty Killer [and Cobra Ghetto Boy], Capleton and Sizzla [Rock Stone] make their presence felt.”
Other well-received collaborations include Scars On My Feet featuring Waka Flocka; the video was directed by international award-winning writer/director Shaun Escayg, premiered on Emancipation Day, August 1. This to coincide with the statement of empowerment, featuring clips of the late Nelson Mandela, civil unrest, and Reggae Icon Bob Marley.
Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life constitutes Stephen Marley’s fourth time at the Billboard #1 position following 2007’s Mind Control; 2008’s Mind Control Acoustic; and with his most recent Grammy Award Best Reggae album Revelation Part 1: The Root of Life in 2012.
For further information, please contact: Carlette DeLeon at 876-383-9768 or e-mail at carlette@headlinejamaica.com