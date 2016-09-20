Stephen Marley debuts atop Billboard chart

Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.

Released on July 22, after a successful 44-city coast-to-coast promotional summer tour, the 24 track album sold just over 4,581 copies, receiving all of 24 per cent hard copy CD sales to debut in the number one spot.

Daniel Patrin of the UK-based renownedforsound.com reviewed the album saying it was: “A grand amalgamation of reggae and its impact on all forms of modern music”.

He went on to state: “Revelation Pt. II:The Fruit Of Life is a proper-documented visit through contemporary relevant music… It’s not a traditional reggae album of sorts, but succeeds in the feat of plugging into the unhinged contemporary potency of today, whilst carrying the flame of the Marley message”.

Not a traditional roots reggae album, The Fruit of Life, expands and intertwines genres, boasting the extensive impact of Jamaican music on worldwide genres, especially hip hop. It features appearances from Iggy Azalea, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Pitbull, Rakim, Rick Ross, Shaggy, Nina Simone, and Waka Flocka Flame.

The Independent writer Andy Gill said the album “develops a steely ragga rasp in the last few tracks, when the hometown likes of Bounty Killer [and Cobra Ghetto Boy], Capleton and Sizzla [Rock Stone] make their presence felt.”

Other well-received collaborations include Scars On My Feet featuring Waka Flocka; the video was directed by international award-winning writer/director Shaun Escayg, premiered on Emancipation Day, August 1. This to coincide with the statement of empowerment, featuring clips of the late Nelson Mandela, civil unrest, and Reggae Icon Bob Marley.

Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life constitutes Stephen Marley’s fourth time at the Billboard #1 position following 2007’s Mind Control; 2008’s Mind Control Acoustic; and with his most recent Grammy Award Best Reggae album Revelation Part 1: The Root of Life in 2012.

