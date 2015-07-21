More Events
July 21, 2015
When: Thursday July 21, 2015 at 4:30 pm
Where: Montego Bay Community College, Lecture Theatre. Alice Eldemire Drive, Montego Bay, St. JamesRead More
-
January 12, 2015
Tickets are now on sale online for the 2015 Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival. Scheduled for January 29 - 31 at the Trelawny Stadium, the Festival one of the most anticipated event on the Caribbean's music calendar, and delivers a world class production each year.Read More
-
December 2, 2014
Jamaica Jazz and Blues brings MAGIC! to the Festival
Canadian reggae fusion band set to cast its Rude spell on Jamaica. Montego Bay, Jamaica (Dec. 1, 2014)Read More
-
November 18, 2014
Montego Bay, Jamaica (Nov. 13, 2014) – The mega-popular SOJA is confirmed to perform at the 19th annual Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival, Jan. 29—31, 2015 at the Trelawny Stadium, Falmouth, Jamaica. This performance marks the band’s first visit to Jamaica and its debut performance on the Reggae island.Read More
-
October 16, 2014
This year’s National Heritage Week will be celebrated under the theme, “My Expressions, My Traditions, My Jamaica”, which will run from October 12 to 20, 2014.Read More
-
August 8, 2014
Enter for a chance to win a WEEKEND FOR 2 at Sandals HotelRead More
-
June 20, 2014
July 13th – 19that the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex
Kingston, Jamaica: US Rapper and Black and Yellow hit maker Wiz Khalifa has been confirmed for the 2014 staging of Reggae Sumfest.Read More
-
May 26, 2014
Jamaica's Nicholas 'The Axe Man' Walters, the World Boxing Association featherweight champion, arrived in China last Friday to begin the final leg of training for his world title fight in Macau, China, against Vic 'Raging Bull' Darchinyan, next Saturday, May 31.Read More
Latest News
Town Hall Meeting on the National Human Rights Institution
- 7-21-2015
The Ministry of Justice will host a Town Hall Meeting on the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution. The Human Rights Institution, which has been encouraged by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, will enhance the nation’s ability to monitor and measure the country’s protection of Human Rights and its compliance of Human Rights obligations. Topics to be covered include: an overview of the Institution, the role and functions of the Office of the Public Defender and the role of the government in the establishment of the Institution.