Town Hall Meeting on the National Human Rights Institution

The Ministry of Justice will host a Town Hall Meeting on the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution. The Human Rights Institution, which has been encouraged by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, will enhance the nation’s ability to monitor and measure the country’s protection of Human Rights and its compliance of Human Rights obligations. Topics to be covered include: an overview of the Institution, the role and functions of the Office of the Public Defender and the role of the government in the establishment of the Institution.