Town Hall Meeting on the National Human Rights Institution

  • July 21, 2015

    When: Thursday July 21, 2015 at 4:30 pm

    Where: Montego Bay Community College, Lecture Theatre. Alice Eldemire Drive, Montego Bay, St. James

  • January 12, 2015

    Tickets are now on sale online for the 2015 Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival. Scheduled for January 29 - 31 at the Trelawny Stadium, the Festival one of the most anticipated event on the Caribbean's music calendar, and delivers a world class production each year.

  • December 2, 2014

    Jamaica Jazz and Blues brings MAGIC! to the Festival

    Canadian reggae fusion band set to cast its Rude spell on Jamaica.   Montego Bay, Jamaica (Dec. 1, 2014)

  • November 18, 2014

    Montego Bay, Jamaica (Nov. 13, 2014) – The mega-popular SOJA is confirmed to perform at the 19th annual Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival, Jan. 29—31, 2015 at the Trelawny Stadium, Falmouth, Jamaica. This performance marks the band’s first visit to Jamaica and its debut performance on the Reggae island.

  • October 16, 2014

    This year’s National Heritage Week will be celebrated under the theme, “My Expressions, My Traditions, My Jamaica”, which will run from October 12 to 20, 2014.

  • August 8, 2014

    Enter for a chance to win a WEEKEND FOR 2 at Sandals Hotel

  • June 20, 2014

    July 13th – 19that the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex

    Kingston, Jamaica: US Rapper and Black and Yellow hit maker Wiz Khalifa has been confirmed for the 2014 staging of Reggae Sumfest.

  • May 26, 2014

    Jamaica's Nicholas 'The Axe Man' Walters, the World Boxing Association featherweight champion, arrived in China last Friday to begin the final leg of training for his world title fight in Macau, China, against Vic 'Raging Bull' Darchinyan, next Saturday, May 31.

  • December 21, 2016
      Executive Director of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), Christine Hendricks, is calling for an end to all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities (PWD), noting that this is the greatest barrier to their d...         Read More
  • December 21, 2016
      The Government will be leveraging the heritage experience in Falmouth, Trelawny, to further develop the area as a tourist destination.  Speaking recently, Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, said the Ministry will be working with local s...         Read More
  • December 21, 2016
      The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging business operators to use armored vehicles to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables.  Sergeant Shawnjaye Mitchell of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, said business tran...         Read More
  • December 21, 2016
      The police force is maintaining a strong presence in St. Andrew following yesterday’s joint police military operation in Majesty Gardens, off Spanish Town Road where close to 40 men were taken in for questioning. Superintendent Stephanie Lindsa...         Read More
  • December 21, 2016
      Thirty-six-year-old Leo Henry, taxi operator of Dumbarton, St. Ann has succumbed to injuries he received during a dispute at a hotel in Runaway Bay in the parish. Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 12:10 p.m., Henry visited th...         Read More
  • December 20, 2016
      The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) says it will be implementing additional measures to ensure that this Christmas is the cleanest ever.  In a news release, the NSWMA said it is fully committed to making timely and full garbage...         Read More

Town Hall Meeting on the National Human Rights Institution

The Ministry of Justice will host a Town Hall Meeting on the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution.  The Human Rights Institution, which has been encouraged by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, will enhance the nation’s ability to monitor and measure the country’s protection of Human Rights and its compliance of Human Rights obligations.  Topics to be covered include: an overview of the Institution, the role and functions of the Office of the Public Defender and the role of the government in the establishment of the Institution.


